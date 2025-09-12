Destiny's Child reunion at Beyonce's 'Cowboy Carter' tour was unplanned

Destiny’s Child last performed together seven years ago

Michelle Williams says Destiny’s Child’s latest reunion wasn’t planned.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Wednesday, September 10, the 46-year-old singer revealed the trio’s surprise performance at Beyoncé’s final Cowboy Carter Tour stop on July 26 was an “awesome, spur of the moment” decision.

“This one was, ‘Y’all let’s do this,’ and we did,” Williams said.

She explained that unlike their 2018 Coachella reunion, which had “a little more time” to prepare, this performance came together on a whim.

The group — Williams, Beyoncé, and Kelly Rowland — brought the Las Vegas crowd to its feet with a medley of hits like Independent Woman, Lose My Breath, Energy, and Bootylicious.

When asked if fans could expect new music, Williams stayed coy: “Anything is possible. To me, performing on stage is like that for me… I only like it with Beyoncé and Kelly. But as far as Broadway, I’m a Broadway girl… Music? I only want to do it with them.”

She also named Say My Name as her favourite Destiny’s Child track, later adding Survivor for its enduring musicality.

Destiny’s Child last released an album, Destiny’s Fulfilled, in 2004.