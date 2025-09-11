Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson shut down breakup rumours again

The 'Game of Thrones' star confirmed her new romance a few months after her divorce from Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner and Peregrine “Perry” Pearson just shut down breakup chatter with a cosy public appearance.

The Game of Thrones alum, 29, was spotted with the British aristocrat, 30, after split rumours began swirling for the second time this year.

According to People magazine, the pair stepped out together on Wednesday, September 10, at the London launch of his family estate’s new cookbook, Seasons: A Taste of Cowdray, smiling for cameras as Pearson rested his arm behind Turner.

Turner kept things chic in a striped, yellow button-up shirt with rolled sleeves and an open collar, paired with black trousers. Pearson coordinated in black pants and a sweater layered over a crisp white shirt.

The sighting comes less than two weeks after the couple sparked breakup rumours, with The Sun reporting that Turner had allegedly joined celebrity dating app Raya.

It was the second time breakup rumours had swirled; in April, fans speculated they’d split after noticing Turner had allegedly unfollowed Pearson on Instagram, though photos of him remained.

However, in July, the couple was photographed strolling through London’s Notting Hill, sharing a kiss and holding hands.

Turner and Pearson first sparked romance rumours in late 2023, shortly after her divorce from Joe Jonas was finalised.