Archie, Lilibet are 'important' factor behind King Charles' latest decision

King Charles is ready to do whatever it takes to get his youngest grandchildren back — even forgiving Prince Harry.

On Wednesday, September 10, the 76-year-old monarch invited his youngest son, Prince Harry, to his Clarence House in London for some tea — marking the first time the father and son met in 19 months amid their strained relations. And though there were presumably many factors at play for the long-awaited reunion, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet were among the most important ones, according to the Daily Mail.

“The King wants to be a grandfather to his grandchildren so that’s an important pull,” a royal insider told the publication, noting that Charles was “so pleased” when the children visited three years ago for Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

At the time, Archie and Lili were only three and one year old respectively, meaning they probably have no memory of the meeting.

But now, His Royal Highness is ready for a longer reunion that his grandchildren are bound to remember, so much so that he’s willing to ease Prince Harry’s infamous concerns over “security” for his family in the U.K.

“There are all sorts of obstacles to that happening again because of Harry’s insistence that they have guaranteed armed police protection,” the insider said, adding, “But maybe there is a way of getting them over to Balmoral or Sandringham next year or another royal residence where they are within the security perimeter.”

As for the kids’ mom, Meghan Markle, she is unlikely to return any time soon.