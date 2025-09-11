King Charles' office reflects on 'extraordinary meeting' after Harry reunion

Buckingham Palace has issued its first statement after King Charles reunited with Prince Harry in Clarence House.
On Thursday, September 11, a new message was shared on the official royal family Instagram — run by King Charles’ office — one day after the monarch hosted his youngest son in his country home in London.
The post was an update on Charles’ sister, Princess Anne, and her recent engagements in Northern Ireland.
The message read: “The Princess Royal has been in Northern Ireland, where she joined a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle to meet extraordinary people invited in recognition of their public service.”
The statement continued: “Her Royal Highness also presented 106-year-old veteran, Norman Irwin, with a B.E.M for his voluntary work in his hometown of Coleraine. Norman joined up at the outbreak of the Second World War serving throughout the war and is the last living founding member of the Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.”
The statement was accompanied by heartwarming images of the 75-year-old princess as she mingled with Norman Irwin and other veterans.
Anne looked absolutely regal in a navy-blue coat and an asymmetrical feathered hat.
Kate Middleton ‘could convince’ Prince William to give in after King Charles meets Prince Harry
The Duke of Sussex is set for another emotional family reunion following his meeting with King Charles
Prince Harry delivers positive update after long-anticipated meeting with King Charles
King Charles makes key exception for son Prince Harry as Palace unveils details of meeting
Meghan Markle cautions Prince Harry against getting closer to Princess Kate
Prince Harry is in UK for four-days for his charitable work
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal join plans for children as Duke of Sussex achieves milestone
King Charles keeps Prince William out to meeting with Prince Harry at Clarence House