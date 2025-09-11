Serious car crash closes UK motorway for hours

A major UK motorway was closed for several hours due to a serious crash; it led to a significant traffic disruption and tailbacks.

There has been a serious crash on the M57 northbound, and National Highways is saying that it is closed due to a serious collision between J2 (Prescot/Huyton) and J3 (near Khowsley).

The closure was put in place to allow a full investigation and for vehicles to be recovered.

Traffic site Inrix says: “M57 Northbound was closed due to vehicle fire between J2 A57 Liverpool Road (Prescot) and J3 A526 Seth Powell Way (Stockbridge Village)."

However, there is an obstruction to J1 ( Tarbock Island) as traffic detours through Huyton.

Motorists are advised to seek alternative routes and to expect major delays due to an unusual incident.

Motorists on the M57 have reported traffic at a standstill. Although the motorway has reopened, traffic may take some time to return to normal.

Moreover, Knowsley Lane is also reportedly blocked.

Earlier this summer, emergency service rushed to the scene of a lorry that had tipped over on the M57 and subsequently caused significant delays.

The vehicle was discovered on its side on the southbound motorway at Junction 4 for Randles roundabout in Stockbridge village.

There are a huge number of ambulances, fire engines, and police vehicles present to investigate the situation.

According to a spokesperson for Merseyside Police, road closures are in place and motorists are particularly advised to avoid the affected area while the matter is being dealt with.