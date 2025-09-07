Sydney Sweeney’s hilarious reaction to trending on social media

Sydney Sweeney has shared her hilarious reaction to social media trends amid her rising fame.

While speaking with Variety for her upcoming movie, Christy on September 6, the Hollywood actress responded to a question about her name trending on social media.

When asked about her experience, the Euphoria actress displayed casual demeanour and replied with giggles.

“I'm like, Oh! What for now?” said the 27-year-old before bursting into laughter.

David Michôd, the director of latest movie, chimed in and added, “Yeah, that's my reaction when I see Sydney is trending on social media, I'm like. Oh God, what she done.”

Meanwhile, the Anyone But You actress has often sparked online discussions due to her personal and professional life and more recently a controversy surrounding her American Eagle ad campaign.

Interestingly, Sydney was slammed online over her casual reaction during her interview.

One wrote, “Being a dead-eyed supporter of autocracy is hilarious.”

“I really do not see how that is funny,” remarked another user.

A third user said, “A woman who is against women’s rights is not exactly funny.”

“Count me out, normalising eugenics?” added a fourth one.