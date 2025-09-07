Queen Elizabeth sneered at Meghan Markle for ditching Prince Philip's funeral

Meghan Markle’s absence from Philip’s funeral sparked a cutting remark

Queen Elizabeth made no attempt to hide her feelings when she learned Meghan Markle would not be present at Prince Philip’s funeral.

According to biographer Tom Bower, “Thank goodness Meghan is not coming,” she told aides ahead of the solemn ceremony at St George’s Chapel.

The service, held in April 2021, remains etched in memory for the poignant image of the Queen sitting alone in her pew, forced by Covid restrictions to grieve without her family by her side.

It was exactly as Philip had wished a “minimal fuss” farewell, stripped of grandeur, eulogies, or the trappings of a state funeral.

Code named Operation Forth Bridge, the meticulously planned ceremony was scaled back further by the pandemic, with only 30 mourners permitted inside the chapel.

While the day unfolded with flawless military precision and the quiet dignity of British ceremonial tradition, behind the scenes the mood was complicated by the return of Prince Harry.

Meghan was seven months pregnant at that time, had cited medical advice for not travelling, leaving Harry to face his estranged family alone.

Bower claims both the Palace and the press were uncertain how the Duke of Sussex would cope with the emotional reunion, particularly with his father and brother after months of bruising revelations.

His presence was also marked by symbolism stripped of his military titles as a non-working royal, Harry could not wear uniform, a stark reminder of the rift between him and the institution.

For the Queen, however, the greater relief was that Meghan would not be there.

As Tom bluntly puts it, “There was no mistaking the Queen’s dislike for the disruptive actress.”