Is Justin Bieber performing at the VMAs?

Justin Bieber sparks excitement among fans after new album release

Justin Bieber is back in the game and his fans are excitedly waiting to see him perform live, and some believe he might be doing it soon.

The 31-year-old singer, who recently released his album Swag II, was spotted in Central Park, New York City, where the Video Music Awards are scheduled to take place on Sunday, September 7.

The Baby hitmaker has ignited a new hope in fans for a live performance at the show, which would mark his first since he performed at the VMAs in 2021.

Expressing their excitement on social media, a fan wrote, “If he does, they'll open with his performance,” while another added, “I hope soooo.”

“I wishhh,” another chimed in.

However, some were less hopeful as they noted, “Would love a performance but don't see it happening. Hailey and Jack are in NY & arrived after finishing his album in LA. probably why he is there,” and, “He’s not unless he changes his mind as always but he’s gearing up for one sometime in the future.”

Still, the popstar himself has not either denied or confirmed if he would be attending or performing at the upcoming award ceremony.