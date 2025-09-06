Taylor Swift remains no show at Travis Kelce’s game for surprising reason

Travis Kelce played opening game of NFL season without fiancée Taylor Swift’s attendance

Taylor Swift was not in the stands supporting her boyfriend Travis Kelce during his first game in this NFL season because of an unfortunate reason.

The 35-year-old pop superstar skipped the first major game of her fiancé’s team Kansas City Chiefs as they came face to face with the Los Angeles Chargers at Neo Química Arena.

According to sources, the Anti-Hero hitmaker could not attend to cheer on Kelce as the game took place in Brazil and none of the team WAGs flew out for a 13-hour journey, as per TMZ.

Brazil would be missing the Grammy winner as she last touched down in the country during her Eras Tour stops back in November 2023.

Although the show resulted in the demise of one of the fans in the stadium due to suffocation and heat, Swift paid tribute to her in the several shows there.

Reflecting on the international travel for the game, the tight end previously said on New Heights, “I know the stadium’s two hours away from the hotel,” noting that they would have to make the journey everyday.