Harry Styles makes first appearance with Zoe Kravitz after wedding

Zoe Kravitz fans react to cosy outing with Harry Styles

Harry Styles stepped out for the first time with his latest love interest Zoe Kravitz after enjoying an Irish wedding.

The pair reunited on Wednesday, September 3, after a brief time apart.

Over the weekend, the former One Direction star attended a close childhood friend’s wedding at Ballymagarvey Village, an 18th-century manor house nestled in the Irish countryside.

A couple of days after the nuptials, the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker flew back to New York City, where he reunited with the daughter of Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz.

While the As It Was chart topper turned heads at the Irish ceremony in a tailored grey suit and striped black tie, he opted for a more laid-back look during his night out with the Blink Twice director.

The outing marks their first public appearance together since Harry, 31, made headlines for his sharply groomed look at the wedding.

Prior to this NYC sighting, Zoe, 36, and Harry, 31, have reportedly enjoyed several dates in cities including Rome, London, and more.

Just last week, the duo were spotted dining together at Rita’s Bistro in Soho, London, shortly after the premiere of Kravitz’s latest film Caught Stealing in Leicester Square.