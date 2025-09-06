Snoop Dogg to collaborate with 'Borderlands' director for unexpected project

'The Underdoggs' actor to feature as coach in 'The Voice' season 28 along with Niall Horan

Snoop Dogg has stepped into the world of horror alongside filmmaker Eli Roth for an unexpected new project.

The rap legend, best known for hits like Drop It Like It’s Hot, will create and produce the original soundtrack for an upcoming film titled Don’t Go in That House, B***!

Meanwhile, Roth, whose credits include Hostel and Borderlands, will also be working as director for the new film.

While speaking about the process of making a horror thriller, Eli said, “There are some ideas so wild they keep you awake at night."

He confessed, “I’ve always dreamed of making the ultimate haunted house movie, but in a way that pushes past anything we’ve seen before — outrageous, terrifying, and over-the-top.”

According to the 53-year-old filmmaker, teaming up with Snoop felt like the most natural move. “When I shared it with Snoop, he understood instantly”, said the director.

The Knock Knock director further disclosed that the forthcoming project is going to be the craziest collaboration for both.

While plot specifics remain tightly guarded, the film is being described as a reinvention of the haunted house genre.

Roth is expected to bring the project to the Toronto International Film Festival, where it will be introduced to select international buyers, reports Deadline.

Meanwhile, the 53-year-old American rapper is currently busy filming season 28 of The Voice along with Michael Bublé, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire.