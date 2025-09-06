Prince William, Kate Middleton join King Charles to mourn major loss

Prince William and Princess Kate stood behind King Charles as the royal family mourned the death of a beloved royal, the Duchess of Kent.

On September 5, Buckingham Palace released an official statement, disclosing the passing of the Duke of Kent's wife, Katharine, who was 92.

It has been revealed that the royal family, including King Charles and Queen Camilla, are in deep sorrow over the tragedy, especially the monarch, who is himself undertaking cancer treatment.

The heartfelt message by the royal family reads, "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent."

"Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family."

"The King and Queen and all Members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

Soon after the Palace's heartbreaking announcement, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a special tribute to the Duchess of Kent on their social media page.

The future King and Queen extended condolences to the late royal's family, especially her children, George, Helen and Nicholas.

While lauding the Duchess of Kent's dedication to serving people, they wrote, "The Duchess worked tirelessly to help others and supported many causes, including through her love of music. She will be a much missed member of the family. W & C."

Prince William and Kate Middleton accompanied King Charles during a major royal loss.

Preparation for the Duchess of Kent's funeral is underway, and questions have arisen about Prince Harry's potential appearance, as his family requires support during difficult times.