Mark Ruffalo sparks buzz with comments on Hulk’s return in Spider-Man

Mark Ruffalo finally spoke about the swirling rumours that he was set to return as Hulk in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The actor admitted that while the talk excited fans, nothing is locked in yet. “I don’t know! I’m still waiting to hear,” Ruffalo said when asked about stepping back into the role of Bruce Banner.

“I haven’t read a script yet. If it does happen, it would be incredible.”

Ruffalo shared how much being part of Marvel had shaped his career. “I grew up with this. It’s changed my life in the best ways,” he said, adding that every project brought a new director and a new world.

“It’s so exciting. There’s nothing else like it," the Oscar nominated star explained.

The icon actor last appeared as Hulk in the 2022 Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

However, his most recent big screen outing was in Avengers: Endgame back in 2019, leaving fans eager to see him smash his way back into theaters.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already building major buzz worldwide, where Tom Holland will lead the cast once again, joined by Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

The film also brings back Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, with Sadie Sink, Trammel Tillman, and Liza Colón-Zayas joining as fresh faces.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the movie is set to swing into cinemas on July 31, 2026.