Palace releases delightful Queen Camilla update after major setback

Queen Camilla made her first appearance after unfortunate story about her past surfaced and left Britons in shock.

King Charles’s wife resumed her royal duties on Tuesday with an important visit to celebrate 25 years of a special charity and to unveil the a special air ambulance in Cornwall.

Buckingham Palace released a statement and a video of highlights from the Queen’s visit.

“A lovely day in Cornwall celebrating the work of a few of Her Majesty’s Cornish patronages!” it stated. “@ShelterBoxUK is an international disaster relief charity, specialising in emergency shelter for people uprooted from their homes by disasters, conflict, and the climate crisis.”

It continued, “At Wave House Church, Her Majesty met representatives of the @CornwallCommunityFoundation, which works to empower grassroots organisations and foster local giving to build stronger communities in the county.”

The Palace surmised, “Taking to the skies in 1987, @CornwallAirAmb was the first air ambulance in the UK and has since completed 32,000 missions, providing critical care to seriously sick and injured people across Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.”

The update came after an excerpt from Valentine Low’s forthcoming book retold a story of a teenaged Camilla, who was being groped by a man whilst on a train to Paddington.

Camilla had been sharing that story with newly-elected Boris Johnson in 2008, revealing that she bravely “whacked” the man with the heel of her shoe and ran to the police at the station to report the incident.

Palace had declined to comment when approached, meanwhile royal reporter Rebecca English had revealed that Camilla did not want to particularly share the story. However, she had a pragmatic approach.

“Her experience, alas, was as familiar to many women then as it is, sadly, today. And clearly, totally unacceptable,” the insider revealed. “But she has never wanted to equate what she went through as a young woman with the stories that so many victims and survivors have had the courage to share with her over her past decade of campaigning on the issue.”

The source emphasised that it was not due to any shame but because it happened a long time ago and the other stories a much more important.