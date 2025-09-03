Drake claps back at Photoshop claims after fans question his look

Drake, music icon who is no stranger to controversies, finally cleared the air after weeks of talk about his viral abs photo.

The rapper opened up during the premiere of Bobbi Althoff’s new show Not Again in Switzerland, where the host asked him straight out if he ever gone under the knife for abdominal etching.

The 38 year old star laughed off the idea and said no, while joking that people also called him “BBL Drizzy” as if he had a Brazilian butt lift.

Drake teased, “I don’t know if my wagon looked crazy when I walked in here, but did it?” The nickname came after his rival Metro Boomin mocked him with an AI diss track last year.

The Which One hitmaker explained that the picture was simply been taken after a gym session when he was hot and sweaty. But then he admitted that he made some tweaks on an editing app.

“Maybe I heightened the saturation or something. I hit it too hard,” he confessed, admitting that the photo looked sharper than reality. “Yeah, my abs don’t look like that. You saw them.”

The Grammy winner’s honesty caught Bobbi off guard, but fans praised him for being upfront.

However, he kept his workout routine private, though he once posted a running stat from a short jog last summer.

Drake has faced jokes and rumours for years about plastic surgery but this time he chose to laugh along and tell the truth.