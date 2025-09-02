Jason Kelce eager to take on THIS role at Travis, Taylor Swift wedding

Jason Kelce has recently shared his reaction to Taylor Swift and brother Travis’ wedding.

The professional footballer reflected on the highly anticipated wedding during an appearance on latest episode of Bussin’ with the Boys podcast on September 2.

When hosts Taylor Lewan and Will Compton asked Jason about his brother’s engagement with the Cruel Summer crooner, he revealed his desire for the upcoming nuptials.

“Hopefully I’m the best man. We’ll see,” confessed the 37-year-old.

Jason added, “Trav has a lot of friends, I’m just hoping to get the opportunity.”

During the show, the NFL player would also be talking about Taylor becoming a Kelce as well as about his New Heights podcast journey.

Jason’s comments came after he spoke up on Travis and Taylor’s engagement news on August 27 episode of the brothers’ podcast.

He began, “Gigantic piece of 'New News' that just hit the waves," while giving reference of a popular segment from the podcast.

Jason mentioned, “We did record this podcast on Monday, which was Travis’ one day off.”

“So, he is not here to address this himself, but we felt it necessary as a team here at New Heights to get together and send Travis and Taylor a giant congratulations for being engaged!” continued the NFL player.

Jason added, “The proposal heard ‘round the world’.”