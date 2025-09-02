Kai Cenat Mafiathon 3: Kim Kardashian guest, 1M subscriber goal

Kai Cenat has launched the Twitch streaming event Mafiathon 3

Kai Cenat, a popular streamer and YouTuber, has started a highly anticipated Twitch streaming event, Mafiathon 3, on Monday, September 1, 2025. This 24/7, 30-day streaming will be his last event in the Mafiathon trilogy.

The primary goal of the event is to reach 1 million subscribers on Twitch, surpassing the previous record of over 700,000 from his last Mafiathon.

He accepted the challenge given by actor Michael B. Jordan in the cinematic trailer for the event to cut off his signature hair if he achieves this target.

“You hit a million subscribers, you gotta cut your hair it’s gotta go it’d be a good luck.”

The trailer for the event was highly produced and mimicked a mafia-style film.

The first confirmed guest on Day 1 of Mafiathon 3 was television icon Kim Kardashian. This marked her first appearance on his live stream. Other notable guests are expected throughout the month, including streamer IShowSpeed.

The event kicked off with a performance from the popular dance group, The Jabbawockeez.

Kai Cenat is a popular American online streamer, YouTuber, and internet personality

Kai Cenat announced that 15% of his Twitch revenue from the Mafiathon 3 stream will be donated to charity to build a school in Nigeria. Some of the comments from fans have expressed scepticism, as this is a promise he has made before.

The Mafiathon 3 stream is being broadcast from a lavish, high-tech house that Kai Cenat has referred to as $60,000,000 Mafiathon 3 House.

What is Kai Cenat famous for?

Kai Cenat is a popular American online streamer, YouTuber, and internet personality who specialises in Comedic live streams and videos.