Prince William, Princess Kate receive new honour after Palace announcement

Prince William and Kate Middleton received a special honour ahead of their much-awaited public appearance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been compared to the iconic royal couple, Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, by a former royal butler, which must be a huge honour for the Waleses.

According to People, Grant Harrold said during an event in London, "When you saw them together and see them get on as friends, although they were in love, they are also absolutely best friends."

He added, "They remind me of the Queen and Prince Philip. Their relationship was similar. They were best friends who worked together as a team."

For the unversed, the Prince and Princess of Wales were away from the spotlight due to their summer break in Balmoral alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

However, as per a new announcement by Kensington Palace, the future King and Queen are set to make an appearance on a new site of the Natural History Museum.

A royal expert, Rebeeca English, shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, "The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Natural History Museum, and The Prince of Wales will visit the Museum’s newly transformed gardens and meet children and young people taking part in learning programmes which see them connecting with nature in urban areas on September 4."

Moreover, William and Catherine are also being prepared by the Palace officials to step up in all aspects, especially during King Charles' cancer treatment.