Interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS puzzles NASA scientists with mysterious behavior

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has issued a chilling update on the mysterious interstellar object passing through our solar system, which many fear is an alien UFO.

The comet was first discovered in July and is being dubbed 3I/ATLAS. However, now experts have discovered some of its archival images that date back to May 7.

The images discovered using NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) reveals astonishing details about the comet's behaviour.

The space object’s unusual behaviour has rattled experts as the comparison between May and July images revealed that the comet has gotten five times brighter between May and July and scientists expect it to get brighter as it closes in on Earth.

The distance travelled by the comet only explains the 1.5 times brightness increase and this unusual intensity has raised alarms.

A Harvard physicist Professor Avi Loeb has already pointed out the unusual behaviour of the comet declaring it to be an alien spacecraft, urging governments to take defensive measures.

Harvard scientist urges NASA to send ‘Peace’ message to mysterious space object

The new discovery using TESS has confirmed that the comet has come from outside the solar system.

An astronomer at University of Manchester, Professor Michael Garrett told Daily Mail, “Brightening cannot be explained by geometry alone,” adding that if the interstellar object isn’t symmetrical, then it rotates and we see different parts of the surface.

“The bigger the comet looks, the brighter it will be,” he further added.