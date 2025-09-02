Camila Cabello sparks frenzy with reaction to Fifth Harmony reunion

Camila Cabello has reacted to the buzz surrounding her former group Fifth Harmony after they reunited on stage during a Jonas Brothers concert.

The surprise performance sent fans into a frenzy as the four remaining members came together after years apart.

Camila, who walked away from the group in 2016 to focus on her solo path, kept her response short but full of warmth.

When the video of the reunion was posted online by Lauren Jauregui, Dinah Jane, Normani and Ally Brooke, the Senorita hitmaker replied in the comments with four heart emojis."

Their post read, “Where were you on August 31, 2025? Thank you @jonasbrothers for having us. Felt amazing to be back.”

Within hours, it went viral and stirred up speculation about whether the one-off moment could lead to something bigger.

Fans rushed to celebrate the sight of the quartet performing together nearly seven years after Camila's exit.

Ally also shared her feelings about the night, calling it “special” and showing how emotional the reunion was for the singers themselves.

In the past, the Havana singer has spoken about the struggles of being in the band at such a young age, reflecting in 2024, “I think conflict resolution is really important, especially when it comes to a group. Those are skills you don’t have when you’re 16 years old.”

Although no comeback has been confirmed, the reunion and Camila Cabello's heartfelt reaction left fans hoping for more.