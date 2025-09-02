Who's 67 kid? From Chicago streets to internet: What's buzzing?

The 67 kid has taken the internet by storm as a creepy meme, blowing up on TikTok and other platforms.

Fans are calling it SCP- 067, and the trend is all about spooky edits that are eerily similar to last year’s King Von meme craze. The meme has set internet ablaze.

Let’s decode the buzz behind SCP 67:

According to a post shared by an X user, the 67 kid has recently taken the meme world by storm, with multiple videos popping up on platforms like TikTok, the trend has quickly gone viral.

The 67 kid has been transformed into a horror meme, and the user says that he has noticed a growing number of videos featuring this lately.

Interestingly, no one has memed it until now.

Who’s SCP-67, kid?

The true identity of the SCP-67 kid remains unknown, but online communities often refer to any version of the characters as Mason.

SCP-67 referenced to an analogue horror adaptation that evolved from its original Mason 67 meme trend.

How the '67' meme took off?

The Mason 67 meme has been around on the internet for some time now, but it got an analogue horror makeover in August.

Now, the images of the same kid have been edited to depict a grotesquely wide-open mouth, often presented in black and white.

The 67 meme originates from the song “Doot Doot” by Skirlla, released in December 2024, the hip-hop track quickly gained popularity on Instagram and TikTok reels by January 2025.

The repeated “6-7” in the song refers to Chicago’s 67th street.

On the other hand, SCP stands for Foundation, with its Secure Contain, Protect motto, which is a fictional organization.

The SCP foundation originates from an online fictional project sharing the same title.