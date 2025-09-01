Trump-linked WLFI token gets first exchange debut on Binance

Binance has announced to list World Liberty Financial (WLFI) marking the first-ever exchange list for Trump-linked decentralized finance (DeFI) project.
Trading set to begin Monday afternoon UTC time and withdrawal will start on Tuesday, September 2.
According to an official announcement on X, Binance will apply its “seed tag” designation, a label that is reserved for innovative yet high-risk tokens.
After being listed on Binance, WLFI tokens will easily be tradable for the first time on a centralized exchange. In contrast to recent development, the tokens were non-transferable by design during the presale phase.
The tokens will be available for sport trading against both USDT and USDC.
After Binance announcement, South Korean exchange Upbit also confirmed to list WLFI. it will also launch across three separate blockchain networks including Binance Smart Chain, Ethereum, and Solana.
The launch shows the growing demand of WLFI tokens, aiming to provide a transparent and stable-coin financial platform.
Ahead of its official launch on Monday, September 1, WLFI’s derivatives trading volume spiked by 400 percent to reach $3.13 billion, according to data from Coinglass. The open interest rose more than 50 percent to $760 million.
The first debut of Trump-linked crypto to Binance provides the spot in market for WLFI, demonstrating a paradigm shift from its non-transferable phase to full tradability.
In recent move, judge halted all flights meant for sending unaccompanied children back to Guatemala
Both aircraft crashed near Fort Morgan Municipal Airport
First vehicle to search for water ice and measure radiation in preparation for Artemis missions
As of June 2025, about 170 million people are part of the American civilian workforce
According to Amazon, thousands of items will be updated during the holiday weekend
A baby whose mother had not been vaccinated against whooping cough has died after becoming infected