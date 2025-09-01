Buckingham Palace makes exciting announcement as King Charles welcomes Harry

Buckingham Palace made an exciting announcement as King Charles opened doors for Prince Harry, a big first step towards reconciliation.

On September 1, the monarch's team released a series of delightful photos from a concert which took place at Balmoral Castle during the royal family's traditional holiday.

The message alongside the pictures reads, "Last week, Classic FM recorded a very special concert at Balmoral Castle for radio broadcast."

It further said, "Hosted by Alan Titchmarsh, the hour-long concert brings together an ensemble of the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, of which His Majesty The King is Patron, and a rich tapestry of Scottish musical talent."

On the social media channels of the royal family, the Palace's spokesperson announced that "The Honours of Scotland Concert" can be listened to on Friday, September 5, at 7 pm on Classic FM.

It is important to note that Buckingham Palace's new statement came ahead of the Duke of Sussex's much-awaited visit to London for the WellChild Awards on September 8.

Earlier, in July, King Charles welcomed his son's offer of reconciliation as his and Harry's personal aides sat down for a meeting in the UK, which was seen as a positive development after a years-long feud between the Sussexes and the royals.