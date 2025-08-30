How Meghan Markle reacted when host Emily Chang stared at her necklace?

Emily Chang admits she 'could not stop staring' at Meghan Markle's necklace

Meghan Markle's jewellery caught the attention of Emily Chang during their candid conversation on The Circuit podcast,

In a recent interview, the Duchess promoted the second season of her Netflix series With Love, Meghan.

The light-hearted moment came as Meghan was discussed whether she uses the surname Sussex or Markle.

Smilingly, she pointed to her jewellery and asked Ms. Chang: 'Do you like this? the interviewer replied: 'Yeah, I do. I have been staring at your necklace, you just called me out!'. The pair then laughed.

The necklace was later identified as the Logan Hollowell 'Call On Your Angels' Diamond Angel Eye Coin Necklace.

In addition to the playful exchange, Meghan also reflected on a royal protocol that did not sit well with her during her time as a working royal.

She told Chang that she has been forced to wear nude tights while attending public engagements as a member of the Royal Family.

However, royal expert Jennie Bond has refuted Meghan's claims, explaining that the protocol is far more relaxed than the Duchess suggested.

The former BBC royal commentator told the Mirror: 'Would she really have got in any sort of trouble if she had worn different coloured tights or gone bare legged on a warm day? I doubt it.'

Bond also recalled her own experience at a royal event, where she had not found restrictions in place.