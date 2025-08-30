Prince Philip's legacy lives on as Lady Louise excels in carriage driving

Lady Louise, who is the only daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, is making everyone proud with her impeccable abilities.

The 21-year-old, who has been pursuing English degree at the prestigious Scottish university since 2022, showcased her advanced carriage-driving skills at the British Carriage Driving National Championships in Essex on Friday.

Prince Edward and Sophie's first-born has always been quite active in extracurricular activities and has proved on many occasions that she possesses extra ordinary talent.

At the Ashfields Carriage and Polo Club near Great Dunmow, Lady Louise competed with confidence, balancing moments of calm with intense focus.

The accomplished royal driver inherited her passion for carriage driving from her late grandfather, Prince Philip, who championed the equestrian for decades.

For context, Philip transformed carriage driving into one of his lifelong pastimes at the royal estate.

Lady Louise was fortunate to receive one of his wheeled carriages as part of her inheritance following his death in April 2021.

Back in 2019, Philip proudly watched from the crowd as his granddaughter secured a place in the Private Driving Singles category at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

However, this year, Lady Louise attended the event without her parents, who are currently at Balmoral with other members of the Royal Family.

Her latest equestrian success comes as she prepares to begin her fourth and final year at St Andrews.