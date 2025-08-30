Sabrina Carpenter throws subtle shade at exes Barry Keoghan, Shawn Mendes

Sabrina Carpenter might have cleverly thrown subtle digs at her exes, including Barry Keoghan and Shawn Mendes.

Since the release of Man's Best Friend on Friday, August 29, fans have been searching for connections between the 12-track album and the Please Please Please chart topper's past relationships and it seems they've found something.

According to social media users her single Go Go Juice from the seventh album contained references to her rumoured exes.

"Could be John or Larry, gosh, who's to say? Or the one that rhymes with 'villain' if I'm feelin' that way," the 26-year-old pop sensation sang during the song’s chorus.

Netizens rushed to X (formerly Twitter) to dissect the lyrics, explaining that the Espresso hitmaker chose words that rhyme with the names of four of her rumoured love interests.

As per the ongoing online discussions "the one that rhymes with 'villain'" could be Dylan O’Brien, whom the Taste singer was linked to in September 2022.

The user summarised that "John" rhymes with Shawn and could be a code. Notably the Senorita hitmaker denied that he was dating the Grammy winner in March 2023.

As for the word "gosh" it might be a reference to Josh, more specifically Joshua Bassett, who has been a subject of a rumoured love triangle involving Sabrina and Olivia Rodrigo.

As for "Larry," the name seemed to be the easiest guess, it rhymes with Barry, who the Manchild songstress has dated recently. The Saltburn star and Sabrina dated from 2023 to 2024.

While Sabrina didn’t call out any of her former flames by name on the album, she certainly struck a cheeky tone as she reflected on her past loves in other songs including, Never Getting Laid and Goodbye.