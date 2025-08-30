Charlie Puth congratulates Taylor Swift with touch of personal experience

Charlie Puth drew on his own marriage experience while congratulating Taylor Swift on her engagement with Travis Kelce.

Earlier this week when the pop star surprised everyone with the delightful news, the Attention hitmaker was among the many musicians who wished the newly engaged couple well.

Earlier this week, he took to his official social media account and reposted Taylor and Travis’ joint post on his Instagram Stories with a sweet note that read, "Congratulations Taylor & Travis!"

Charlie, who recently celebrated his first wedding anniversary, said, "This is the best part of life. So happy for you both! [musical notes emoji]."

Speaking from his personal marital journey, the See You Again hitmaker described love leading to marriage as a rewarding experience worth cherishing.

As of now, no details or official plans regarding the wedding of the Lover singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have been discussed or made public, but their fans have been quite busy in planning the "wedding of the year."

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer, reportedly, tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart Brooke Sansone at his family home in Montecito, California.

Charlie then announced his marriage to the public on September 17.