Meghan Markle makes major blunder in latest comments about royals

Meghan Markle seemed to have caused a new stir with her comments about the royal family just as ties between the Sussexes were heading in positive direction.

Following the release of the second season of With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex appeared in wide-ranging interview with Bloomberg’s The Circuit with Emily Chang. In the conversation, Meghan casually brought up an old tradition followed during Queen Elizabeth’s time.

Although, royal experts believe that Prince Harry’s wife is contradicting her own statements by pinpointing one particular incident from her brief time with the royals.

“I thought Meghan’s anecdote about pantyhose was ludicrous,” Kinsey Schofield told Fox News Digital, highlighting that the “constant contradictions are jarring”.

“In a story meant to remind us of how suffocating being a very brief member of the royal family was, Meghan tells the host, ‘I hadn't seen pantyhose since movies in the '80s when they came in the little egg.’ That felt a little bit ‘inauthentic,’” she continued.

“This is the same woman that waxed poetically about Sara Blakely, founder of Spanx, on her Confessions of a Female Founder podcast,” Schofield countered.

“Insinuating that nude tights are somehow archaic while promoting a TV series where she’s glued to a kitchen being Susie Homemaker.”

The royal commentator went on to add that while Meghan has been “moaning about not having a voice” during her time with the royals, the royal family “gave Meghan the platform she has today”.

“She would not have the opportunities she has in 2025 if it weren’t for her proximity to the British royal family. It would be nice to hear her acknowledge that.”