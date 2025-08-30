Sophie Turner ends romance with Peregrine Pearson as she joins dating app

Sophie Turner had reportedly ended her relationship with Peregrine Pearson once again only months after the couple gave their romance another try.

The 29-year-old actress was said to have joined the celebrity dating app Raya in search of new love, as her profile was reportedly spotted this week featuring nine photos, including holiday pictures and one of her dancing in a hotel room.

Sophie and Peregrine, who is the son of Viscount Cowdray, were first linked in 2023, and they were last seen together in June at the Glastonbury Festival.

According to The Sun, the Game of Thrones actress listed her interests on Raya as “music, pasta, movies, family, sun, and friends.”

However, the reported split followed earlier signs of trouble when Sophie unfollowed Peregrine on Instagram, sparking speculation about their status.

She confirmed their relationship in December 2023, only a few months after the end of her four year marriage to Joe Jonas.

The couple often shared glimpses of their romance online, with Sophie last posting pictures of Peregrine in January.

At one point, she was said to have imagined a future with him, with sources revealing in November that she could see herself having children with him.

Despite that, insiders also claimed Sophie Turner was not in a rush to expand her family, as the actress is already mother to daughters, whom she shares with Jonas.