Prince William, Princess Kate avoid repeating Harry, Meghan's huge blunder

Princess Kate and Prince William are making sure they don’t repeat a major blunder Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once made while they were working royals.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are making it a point to spend their own money on renovations for their new Forest Lodge home, which is a stark contrast to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spending public money to renovate their own Frogmore Cottage - only to abandon it shortly after.

Meghan and Harry were gifted Frogmore Cottage by the late Queen Elizabeth II and spent a fortune renovating it. But after stepping down as senior royals, the couple barely lived there before King Charles evicted them.

Speaking to GB News in collaboration with Heart Bingo, former royal butler Grant Harold explained why William and Kate are handling things differently as they prepare to move into Forest Lodge.

“At the moment, the costs of the Royal Family are being looked at constantly, especially with the cost of living,” he said. “William and Catherine are aware of that, they don’t want the public paying for anything. They’ve got the money to pay for it, so they want to show that they’re doing it themselves.”

The couple has chosen Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park as their permanent “forever home,” paying market rent and funding renovations privately. The eight-bedroom estate is set to welcome the Wales family by the end of 2025, marking a significant upgrade from their current Adelaide Cottage.