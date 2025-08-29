Emma Watson steps out in style after speeding case

Emma Watson looked radiant as she was spotted enjoying a coastal stroll in Saint Tropez, France, on Thursday.

The Harry Potter star, best known for her role as Hermione Granger, looked like a princess in a red polka dot maxi dress, paired with matching jumps.

The Little Women actress, 35, completed her look with a chic brown leather bag. slung her shoulder.

She appeared to be in her element, listening to music through her earphones, Emma as she walked along the coastline.

This outing comes just days she was seen spending time with her hunky personal trainer.

Her trip to the south of France also follows reports of a new romance, as Emma was spotted enjoying a picnic in an Oxford park with a mystery man.

According to onlookers, the Beauty and the Beast was seen sitting by a lake as the pair appeared to enjoy a 'cute date.'

For context, Emma is currently pursuing Masters degree at Oxford University.

However, her sunny getaway comes amid legal trouble. The iconic actress was expected at appear at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, July 16. after reportedly being caught speeding in Oxford.

According to court documents, Watson was driving Audi when a speed camera clocked her at 38mph zone.