Pop Mart's new mini Labubu Dolls sell out instantly, crashing website

Pop Mart has released new mini Labubu Dolls, which have sparked a new wave of collector mania, selling out instantly worldwide.

The Chinese toy store launched a new series of rabbit-eared plush dolls in key markets such as the U.S., Japan, and South Korea where they sold out within minutes of their pre-sale.

Immediately after, the store opened online sales in China.

The move surged the website traffic so much that it caused Pop Mart’s WeChat store to freeze.

In China, the mini dolls came at the price tag of 79 yuan ($11) each.

The newly unveiled series marked the 28th standard edition of mini figurines. These Labubu Dolls are 10.5cm tall and retain the mystery of blind boxes.

There is a one-in-168 chance that a customer can pull one of two highly coveted special editions.

Popmart also included a larger premium version retailing for 449 yuan in its latest release.

The Mini Labubu Dolls not only created a frenzy among the collectors but also resellers scrambled to secure stock, with full cases already being listed on secondary platforms for more than double the retail price, anticipating significant profits.

With instant sell-out, Pop Mart’s financial performance also soared. The company’s stock has rallied 260% this year, contributing to a market value of HK$433 billion ($55.6 billion)