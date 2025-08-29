Travis Kelce’s crush on Katy Perry resurfaces days after Taylor Swift engagement

Travis Kelce's opts to marry THIS pop star after engagement to Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce is back in the spotlight after a resurfaced video revealed his former pop star crush, just days after his engagement to Taylor Swift.

The 35-year-old athlete admitted in the past that he never imagined ending up marrying the Cruel Summer singer.

During an exclusive conversation on AfterBuzzTV in 2016, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end played a game of “Kill, Marry, or Kiss.”

Reflecting on the given options, Travis said he would like to lock lips with Swift, 35, marry Katy Perry, and kill Ariana Grande simultaneously.

This comes hot on the heels of the NFL player and the Shake it Off hitmaker announcing their engagement.

On Tuesday, August 26, the couple shared the news on Instagram with an adorable picture.

Swift captioned the post, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Earlier, Travis' dad Ed Kelce revealed that the NFL star had carefully planned the proposal, and was just waiting for the right moment to make it happen.

Ever since the two lovebirds got engaged, fans are in absolute awe, eagerly anticipating their wedding.