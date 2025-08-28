Prince William stands firm on decision despite Buckingham Palace warning

Prince William stands firm on key decision despite Buckingham Palace warning

Prince William is seemingly holding his ground over a key decision for the monarchy despite receiving many warning against it.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently preparing for their imminent move to Forest Lodge later this year following big announcement by Kensington Palace. The royal couple reportedly intends to make it their “forever home” even after William is crowned king.

The decision has caused a stir within the firm as it leaves the future of Buckingham Palace in jeopardy, given that it has been considered Monarchy HQ for centuries. There are even speculations that the future king is even willing to open it to tourists all year round which would “generate funds for its future upkeep while lessening pressure on the public purse”.

“William was never going to move into Buckingham Palace,” royal biographer Ingrid Seward, told Hello!. “He has never had any fondness for it, and he probably hasn’t spent much time there.’

Seward pointed out that the late Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip were “devastated when they had to move out of Clarence House” but Winston Churchill told them that “the Queen had to live in a palace”.

She explained, “But that was then, and this is now. Maybe Buckingham Palace will open to the public all year round, rather than only in the summer, and they will use Windsor Castle for banquets.”

However, royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams criticised that if Buckingham Palace was “sidelined” it would be a “disaster”.

Despite King Charles’s many modern changes to the monarchy, William has exhibited a different approach to rule in his royal role. Seward believes William “quite visionary, and can see that the monarchy has to change in order to survive”.