Prince Harry makes first statement after secret tribute to royal family

Prince Harry shares positive update about UK return amid King Charles peace talks

Prince Harry seemed to have broken his silence on the major ongoing speculations about his return to the U.K. as he issued a statement.

The Duke of Sussex, who is patron of the WellChild charity, was anticipated to return for the annual awards amid his ongoing peace talks with his cancer-stricken father King Charles.

Royal sources suggested that there is a possibility of a private meeting especially after the emotional tribute he gave to his late grandfather. While the Duke’s meeting with his father remain uncertain, Harry confirmed one key detail about his return.

“I am always privileged to attend the WellChild Awards and meet the incredible children, families and professionals who inspire us all with their strength and spirit,” Harry said in the message shared by WellChild charity.

“For 20 years these Awards have highlighted the courage of young people living with complex health needs and shone a light on the devoted caregivers who support them every step of the way.”

It is understood that the Duke of Sussex will not be joined his wife, Meghan Markle, and two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. He will be celebrating 20 years of the WellChild Awards in London on 8th September.

The event, which will honour the inspirational achievements of seriously ill children and the people who care for them, will coincide on the third anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth.

Harry’s statement was the first to come after he secretly delivered an emotional letter during the 80th anniversary of VJ Day service held at the National Memorial Arboretum earlier this month.

A friend of the royal had left the tribute after King Charles and Camilla had left – a gesture which would not steal the spotlight from the monarchs.

Since Harry went out of his way to honour his late grandfather, he may also take the opportunity to honour his beloved grandmother as well.

Now, it remains to be seen if the meeting between Charles and Harry would finally take place, more than a year after their brief meeting at Clarence House following the King’s cancer diagnosis.