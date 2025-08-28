Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce eager to have kids

Taylor Swift and her fiancé Travis Kelce are eager to expand their family as they are getting ready to tie the knot very soon.

An insider close to the singer revealed to US Weekly, “They absolutely want a family… Their dream is to have kids.”

The source further said that the couple both “might not wait too long” for family planning.

The fact is that Taylor “is in a great space in her career and with her success and she can take some time away,” pointed out an insider.

After Taylor and Travis announced their engagement online on August 26, the couple’s family and friends sent out their congratulatory messages.

Travis’ brother Jason Kelce also gave the duo a special shout out while starting August 27, episode of the brothers’ New Heights podcast.

The NFL star’s teammate, Patrick Mahomes, also reshared the story while his wife, Brittany Mahomes, posted a sweet tribute to the couple.

Travis’ father, Ed Kelce, later dished out details from the big moment, saying, “He actually did the proposal, maybe two weeks, not quite two weeks ago.”

“He was going to put it off till this week. I think Taylor was getting maybe a little antsy, but he was going to put her off till this week, to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event,” exclaimed Ed.

However, Travis’ dad added, “I told him repeatedly, you know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event when you get down on one knee and ask her to marry you.”