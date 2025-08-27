King Charles finally addresses Prince Harry bombshell claim with new memoir

King Charles may love his ‘darling boy’ Prince Harry but there are still a lot of unresolved issues between the father and son that they have to sort out.

Before the monarch was ready to put an end to the ongoing royal rift with his estranged younger son, the King and Prince William were absolutely furious with what Harry had written in his explosive memoir, Spare.

Charles was particularly angry about the things that Harry had written about him and his wife, Queen Camilla. Harry had dubbed her as the ‘evil stepmother’ and the ‘villain’ which led to the swift eviction of the Sussexes from their Frogmore Cottage.

Despite the peace talks behind the scenes, following the aides summit in July, Charles is making sure that he is able to give a befitting response to major claims Harry made in Spare.

Charles’s former royal butler Grant Harrold released his new book which had painted an “extremely flattering picture” of the king and dismissed the existence of a discord between Camilla and his two sons.

Grant suggested that Prince William and Harry were both happy about Charles marrying Camilla.

A palace insider claimed that the cancer-stricken king is “hitting back” at his son’s allegations. Rob Shuters of Shuter Scoop cited the source dubbing the new book as a “counterattack” to the Duke of Sussex.

“This is Charles hitting back,” they said. “Harrold’s book is a direct counterattack on Harry. It’s basically saying: don’t believe him, believe me.”

Meanwhile, a friend of Harry noted that the royal knows that this is a “takedown”.

“This is the King using loyal old staff to trash his story and make him look bitter and dishonest.”

Meanwhile, Jack Stooks, former gardener of Charles, is also giving high-praise to the king at times, especially after a major staff exodus at Highgrove Garden.

“They’re a united front. Harrold and Stooks are shaping a narrative where Charles is dignified, Camilla adored, and Harry the unreliable son rewriting history for profit,” the source surmised.