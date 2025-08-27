Taylor Swift brings Travis Kelce on his knee before accepting proposal

It all seems to be a fairytale proposal between the English teacher and gym teacher, which was shared by Taylor Swift with five-picture Instagram post, adoring with a fire cracker emoji.

The 35-year-old pop superstar sent the internet into a frenzy by revealing that she's marrying American football player Travis Kelce, flaunting her expensive diamond ring in a series of intimate photos, including the tender moment he got down on one knee.

A source close to Travis spilled the tea on Travis' quest, revealing: "Winning over Taylor Swift's heart took every ounce of energy he had."

They explained it in a hilarious way, saying: "It was harder than winning the Super Bowl!"

Travis pal joked: "But in the end, getting down on one knee paid off when Taylor, one of the world's biggest star, said Yes."

The proposal comes ahead of Super Bowl 60, the biggest game of the American football calendar and one of the most-watched sporting events in the world, which will take place on Sunday, 8 February 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

The stunning post by Taylor and Travis - who have been together for two years- has been liked more than 28 million times on the social media platform.

In one photo, Kelce is seen getting down on one knee to pop the question to the world-famous music star, with the pair gazing into each other's eyes and embracing.

In an other picture in the carousel, Taylor flashes her engagement ring, a cushion cut diamond on a gold band. She looks drop-dead-gorgeous in a Ralph Lauren halter neck dress, elevating her beauty with a diamond encrusted Cartier watch.