Queen Camilla’s row with William, Kate exposed after palace leak

Prince William and Kate Middleton were delivered bad news about their secret plans fanning fire of a new royal rift behind Palace walls.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were forced to release a statement about the next step in their royal positions and the major transition taking place for their family. A representative from Kensington Palace share that the “Wales family will move house later this year”.

“This move wasn’t supposed to be announced yet and it’s got Kate and William both upset,” a well-placed royal insider told Woman’s Day. “The fear is that this was leaked to try and deflect from Camilla’s disastrous boat trip and Kate and William are not going to be used like that.”

King Charles’s wife was seen aboard Syrian-Saudi Wafic Said’s boat Zenobia as it headed to the Greece’s most select tourist hotspots earlier this month.

Camilla being spotted on a Tory billionaire donor’s boat will be seen by many as sending out the wrong message since the royal family is not supposed to take sides – openly or subtly – to maintain apolitical stance.

Before the controversy would turn nasty, a strategic leak was made, compromising the privacy of William and Kate as they wanted to delay the big announcement.

“Kate and William are devastated to be getting bad press over this,” the source said, noting that it was “not a sudden decision”.

The Wales family is understood to be moving into the eight-bedroom Forest Lodge, which is undergoing minor refurbishments and repairs. The source shared that the move was being planned for “months”.

“They had some minor renovations that needed town-planning approval, which came through a month ago, so this is not overnight, no one’s been evicted,” they continued.

“They’ve been rehoused within the estate, and it’s put a dampener on what was a very exciting fresh new start after going through nearly two years of hell.”