Why fans think Taylor Swift snubbed Blake Lively at major moment?

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s close friendship broke apart amid legal drama

Blake Lively and Taylor Swift have seemingly cut all ties after a decade of staying best friends, and it appears that the popstar is not walking towards the road to reconciliation.

The 35-year-old pop superstar has decided to leave the Gossip Girl alum, 38, out of all her future guest lists, and Lively seems to have done the same.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker announced her engagement on Tuesday, August 26, but there was no reaction from Lively, who appears to have unfollowed the Lover songstress on Instagram.

Fans also believed that Swift announced her engagement on the occasion of Lively’s birthday decidedly, as one wrote, “announcing it on Blake Livelys birthday is a level of diabolical I aspire to be.”

While another echoed the sentiment, “nice timing taylor. The day when blake lively is celebrating her birthday.”

However, others in the comments clarified that the Another Simple Favor star might still be posting her birthday messages, but her actual birthday was a day before Swift announced her engagement.

Believing that it was a graceful decision for the Eras Tour performer to not take the spotlight away from Lively on her birthday, several fans praised the singer.