Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce engagement bears a connection to singer’s past

Travis Kelce and fiancée Taylor Swift seem to recreate an iconic moment

Travis Kelce seems to have taken a page out of Taylor Swift’s playbook as he proposed to her in a setting all too familiar to one of her past photoshoots.

The 35-year-old pop superstar saw her dream come to life as her fiancé, also 35, got down on one knee in a location similar to her Lover photoshoot back in 2019.

The So Highschool hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end took to Instagram to announce their engagement to the world on Tuesday, August 26.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the Grammy winner captioned the post.

Following the announcement, eagle-eyed Swifties took to social media and marvelled at the power of Swift’s manifestation, recalling the Lover visuals.

“Taylor’s engagement pics remind me so much of the Lover photoshoot,” a TikTok user wrote in a video comparing the pictures side by side.

The 2019 album had a colour scheme of pastel pinks, blues, yellows and greens, very similar to the garden in the newly-engaged couple’s engagement photoshoot.

Another X user wrote, “the lover era prophecy fulfilled,” while one echoed, “Prophecy done and dusted.”

“Proof that manifestation is real,” chimed in a third.