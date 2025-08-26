Meghan Markle drops new bombs on Palace as Prince Harry 'parts ways'

Meghan Markle once again did not stop herself from taking a subtle dig at the royal family after Prince Harry professionally parted ways with his wife.

On August 26, a new interview with the Duchess of Sussex went live in which she recalled the "inauthentic" days of her life as a working royal.

For the unversed, Meghan appeared on The Circuit with Emily Chang, discussing her headline-making move to Montecito, latest business ventures, return to TV screens and life as a Duchess.

During the conversation, the show's host asked, "Is there an inherent tension in trying to be relatable while also being a duchess?"

In response, Meghan shared, "No, I don't find, I'm just being myself." She seemingly dropped new bombs on Palace by revealing that she was not being able to openly talk and put forward her opinion in the early days of her marriage with Prince Harry.

The mother-of-two shared, "...it was different several years ago, where I couldn't be as vocal... That felt a little bit inauthentic."

Meghan stated that she can now dress how she wants and express herself freely.

The Duchess of Sussex believes that she can "show up" in places and spaces "organically and authentically," as she is: being comfortable in [her] own skin."

"But right now, no, I don't feel the need to prove anything," Meghan said with a smirk.

Meghan Markle's recent comments are quite shocking, especially as Prince Harry tries to reconcile with his family in the UK.