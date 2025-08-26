Meghan Markle changes strategy of her show after 'unwise start'

Meghan Markle is reportedly adopting a more down-to-earth strategy in the upcoming season of her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, according to royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams.

The second season, set to premiere on Netflix on August 26, promises to showcase Meghan's more relatable side.

Fitzwilliams believes that the decision to film both seasons concurrently was "unwise, because you can't pick up any criticism."

However, it appears that the editing process has been tweaked in response to the backlash from the first season. "It was only a minute, two minutes that we saw, but the way it was tweaked was obviously a response to criticism," Fitzwilliams claimed.

The trailer for season two presents a more down-to-earth Meghan, with the Duchess engaging in everyday activities like cooking and chatting with celebrity guests.

The commentator noted that Meghan seemed more responsive to her guests, saying, "The trailer seemed a great deal more down-to-earth. I think she is a bit more responsive (to guests)... Meghan appeared to be receptive to the views of others."

This shift in approach aims to showcase Meghan's more relatable side.

The upcoming season features an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including:

Celebrity Chefs:

David Chang

Samin Nosrat

Christina Tosi

Clare Smyth

Fashion and Beauty Experts:

Tan France

Daniel Martin (makeup artist)

Other Guests:

Chrissy Teigen

Heather Dorak (fitness instructor)

Jamie Kern Lima (entrepreneur)

The second season of With Love, Meghan marks a new chapter in Meghan's journey as a lifestyle influencer.

With her renewed deal with Netflix, Meghan is betting big on her ability to connect with audiences and showcase her more down-to-earth persona. Will this new approach pay off, or will it fall flat? The world will be watching on August 26.