Fans spot sentimental nod to Lilibet in Meghan Markle's Netflix teaser

Meghan Markle's much-awaited second season of With Love, Meghan is set to return on August, 26.

The Duchess of Sussex excitedly shared the news on her Instagram account, updating fans about her collaboration with Netflix, with several new projects already in the pipeline.

A two-minute glimpse into the series offers viewers a glimpse of the celebrity guests she will be inviting to the show.

The short clip also highlights her on-screen wardrobe, featuring luxurious pieces from Carolina Herrera, Veronica Beard, Heidi Merrick and more.

Fans quickly picked up on her fashion choices, which once again range from her signature casual chic style to plenty of stripes, along with a sentimental nod to her daughter Lilibet.

While the first season showcased a mix of accessible high-street finds and luxury labels, this new season takes her fashion story in a more designer-focused direction.

Throughout the preview, Meghan appeared in look after look-from elegant dresses and cardigans to coats and her trademark striped shirts, many of them with hefty price tags.

The news comes alongside reports that Meghan and Prince Harry are also planning a documentary on Princess Diana, with a release expected in 2027-timed to mark the 30 anniversary of her death.