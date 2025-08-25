Prince William defies King Charles with decisive step for Eugenie, Beatrice, Zara

Prince William is set to make historic decisions once he ascends the throne.

The Prince of Wales is said to be cutting down the number of working royals in his reign, which might be seen as a sad update for Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall.

In The i Paper news piece, Richard Palmer, an insider, revealed that William will not be following in the footsteps of his late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II and his father, King Charles.

"William won’t have cousins helping him like the Queen did. So he’ll have to work smarter," shared a new source.

Not only that, the future King, alongside his wife Princess Catherine and three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will be moving to Forest Lodge located near Windsor Great Park.

It has been reported that William won't even stay at Buckingham Palace during his rulership.

On the other hand, the source also sheds light on the future roles of Charlotte and Louis, revealing that the "modern" William and Catherine will "wait to see what the children want to do."

Prince George has no such choice, as he is the second in line to the throne.