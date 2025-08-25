Ozzy Osbourne’s son remembers late rocker with emotional fashion statement

Jack Osbourne honoured the memory of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne, with a heartfelt gesture during a recent public outing.

The 38-year-old son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne was photographed on Friday, August 22, one month after the Black Sabbath frontman's passing.

During Jack’s casual appearance his shirt drew all the attention, serving as a subtle yet powerful nod to his father’s legacy.

As an emotional tribute to the legendary rocker, the son sported a black T-shirt featuring Ozzy’s iconic band.

He kept it low-key in black shorts, gray sneakers, a black baseball cap, and white sunglasses as he stopped by a local Walgreens.

Jack made the sentimental fashion statement after Ozzy breathed his last at the age of 76.

For the unversed, weeks after the Prince of Darkness performed in Birmingham, England, for Black Sabbath's final concert his family announced his death on July 22.

"It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning," the Osbourne family told People in a statement. "He was with his family and surrounded by love. We ask everyone to respect our family privacy at this time."

The family held an emotional funeral procession for the rock icon on July 30 in Birmingham, bringing him home to rest in the city where his legendary career began.