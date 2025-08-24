Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce spark rumours about key step amid house hunting

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift seem ready to settle down after one major milestone

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly ticked off another relationship milestone while being surrounded by marriage rumours.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, both 35, appear to have signed the deal for a property in Palm Beach, Florida, after they were spotted on house hunting trips.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker has reportedly bought a waterfront house with her beau near the house they had been renting in the state.

Celebrity gossip page, DeuxMoi, shared the news on their Instagram Story on Saturday, August 24.

While the couple has not officially confirmed whether or not they have secured their future abode, it seems credible because of the previous reports of the couple looking at properties in the area.

The Grammy winner and the NFL stat spent the major part of their downtime in Florida this summer where Kelce had been training for his upcoming and potentially his last NFL season.

The lovebirds were said to be looking for a house for the star athlete to live in after his retirement from football, which is when he seemingly plans to pop the question to Swift.