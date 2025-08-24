Drake, Bobbi Althoff shock fans with unexpected reunion after fallout

Drake and Bobbi Althoff caught fans off guard as they came together once again for a new podcast episode.

This marked their first on-camera collaboration since the viral interview that made headlines in 2023.

The reunion was revealed through a teaser video shared by both stars on August 22, as the short clip showed them walking hand in hand into a lavish setting where Drake greeted viewers with a playful line, calling it “a much more refined, poised, and pleasant podcast.”

The episode marked the beginning of Bobbi’s latest project titled Not This Again. However, it arrived shortly after the end of her previous show The Really Good Podcast.

In her trademark deadpan style, the media star introduced the new venture as “the first episode of my new podcast that no one asked for,” which instantly set the tone.

The comeback gained extra attention because of the speculation that surrounded their friendship in the past. Their first interview was removed from YouTube, which fueled rumours of a rift.

Moreover, stories spread even further when the podcaster shared a video from the rapper's concert showing her in the general admission section after many believed she expected VIP access.

Though fans once linked their bond to Bobbi’s divorce from Cory Althoff, both sides shut down those claims.