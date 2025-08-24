Kim Cattrall agrees she carried 'SATC' as 'And Just Like That' ends

Kim Cattrall famously played Samantha Jones in the original hit series

Kim Cattrall may not have said a word, but Sex and the City fans think her latest move says plenty.

The actress, who recently celebrated her 69th birthday, quietly “liked” an Instagram comment that suggested the reason the show’s spinoff And Just Like That flopped was because she wasn’t part of it, Page Six reports.

“And Just like that…we all know it was Sam (Kim) who carried the entire franchise,” one fan wrote under Cattrall’s birthday post on Thursday, August 21.

The comment added, “You embodied everything that is the essence of a strong powerful and vulnerable woman. We love and respect you.” Cattrall gave it a thumbs up.

The subtle shade comes just one week after the spinoff abruptly ended after three seasons. While Cattrall did not return as a series regular, she made a brief off-screen cameo in Season 2.

Fans, of course, know her best as Samantha Jones, the bold and unapologetic PR maven she played alongside Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis from 1998 to 2004, plus two hit films.