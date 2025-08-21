Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift surprised pals with sweet gesture at big event

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce share special ‘connection’ because of major reason

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce left friends in awe of their relationship at the Tight End University event this year.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, also 35, celebrated the opening night of the institute back in June, alongside their pals and Greg Olsen looked back at the fond memory in a recent interview.

Olsen, who co-created TEU with Kelce and George Kittle, shed light on meeting Swift at the party in Nashville where she also gave a surprise performance.

“I think there were a couple of times throughout the course of the night where we were all looking at each other like, ‘Is this really happening?’” Olsen told Us Weekly, adding, “Is this what TEU has grown into? We’re just grateful for it.”

The former NFL star went on to share his admiration for the 14-time-Grammy winner, gushing about her “gracious” personality.

“She was taking pictures with my [12-year-old] daughter [Talbot]. Just the connections she made with so many people there, you can tell why people rave about her when they get around her. For two and a half days, she was part of the group and just had a really good time. After the initial shock, I think people tried to be respectful of her enjoying her time with Travis,” Olsen noted.

Olsen and the Happy Gilmore 2 star have been friends for over a decade and he shares similar admiration for him as for his girlfriend.

“He’s just the guy you want to have around,” he said. “He’s the life of the party. He makes everyone feel welcome. There’s no outsiders, there’s no barrier. He’s just a very social, outgoing, comfortable-in-his-own-skin type of guy. He’s been like that forever.”

Since the couple shares the positive energy they bring to a crowd, Olsen remarked that they bring out the best in each other as a pair.

“Good people find good people. You can tell that they have that connection. I think in today’s world, especially under the microscope that they are, it’s probably harder to find than you think,” added the athlete.